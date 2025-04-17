Chacho's Tacos closing after 24 years in Corpus Christi's Westside neighborhood

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A staple in the Corpus Christi community for 24 years, Chacho's Tacos will soon close its doors.

Owner Mary Gutierrez and her family have poured their hearts into this small Westside business for more than two decades. The memories, she says, are more than what she could ever fit inside a single tortilla.

"It's sad, but that's what I'm going to miss, is our customers," Gutierrez said.

Known for their tacos, homestyle breakfast and massive challenge plates, Chacho's Tacos has gained recognition beyond Corpus Christi. Magazines like The Bend, The Austin Chronicle, and other Texas platforms have recognized the Coastal Bend staple.

KRIS 6 News

With the news of their doors closing, it will leave many stomachs — and hearts — empty.

"We hate to see her go, but it's been a long run for her, 24 years. We've been through the half of it here at this location. We always look forward to getting out, it's usually breakfast here, also on the weekends. But we're going to miss them," said Richard Quintanilla, a customer.

Another customer, Joe Aguirre, added: "It's very good, we're going to really miss it."

KRIS 6 News

Gutierrez says the building owner plans to sell the property. She and her son hope to find another location, but so far have had no luck.

As she serves her final customers before the May 2 closure, Gutierrez is holding tight to the gratitude that's been returned to her tenfold.

"Something that I wanted to do and my dream came true and it's nice to give to the community. Thank God for our customers, that we've been successful," Gutierrez said.

KRIS 6 News

For Gutierrez, it's not just the end of a business, but the end of a beautiful chapter.

