Celebration from generation to generation honoring La Virgen de Guadalupe

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A tradition is celebrated every December 12th at Nuestra Senora de San Juan de Lagos Madre Iglesia.

Many local churchgoers gathered early Thursday morning to honor one of the most revered symbols in Mexican and Mexican American culture—La Virgen de Guadalupe.

La Virgen de Guadalupe is not just a religious figure; she holds a profound place in the hearts of millions, especially within the Mexican and Hispanic communities.

Her image has been venerated for centuries, following the miraculous apparition to Saint Juan Diego in Mexico in 1531. Since then, La Virgen de Guadalupe has been celebrated annually, especially on December 12th, the day of her celebration.

For many, this day is about more than just attending mass. It's a deeply spiritual and cultural observance, one that has been passed down from generation to generation.

At the church, the spirit of devotion was on full display as neighbors, friends, and families came together to honor the Virgin.

Eriqueta Melendez, a long-time member of the Church, is one of the many who keep this important tradition alive.

"As a Mexican, I feel very proud. These traditions have been with us since we were little, passed down from our parents and grandparents. I feel blessed to have our mother," Melendez said.

For her, the day is about connection to her cultural heritage, a way of keeping the teachings and customs of her ancestors alive. With a heart full of faith, she has passed the tradition of honoring La Virgen de Guadalupe down to her own children, even naming her own daughter Guadalupe.

Adriana Villarreal, another churchgoer, recalls how her grandmother used to take her to church every year on December 12th.

"We would go every year to take flowers, just spend the day, attend mass—it's something that's really important to us as a family," she said.

As an adult, Adriana now continues this tradition with her own family, finding deep meaning in the yearly celebration.

"It’s a celebration of the Virgin who appeared to Saint Juan Diego in Mexico many, many years ago, and it’s just very special for all of us as Catholics," she added.

December 12th is a reminder of the power of faith, family, and culture. It is a day to not only honor the Virgin but also to come together as a community to celebrate shared values.

For Eriqueta, La Virgen de Guadalupe's presence is something that extends beyond the church.

"If I bring her with me, I see it as if she’s always helping me, like she’s always with me, and I am always with her every step of the way," she said.

La Virgen de Guadalupe is often referred to by various titles, including “Queen of Mexico,” “Patroness of the Americas,” and “Empress of Latin America.”

She has come to represent more than just religious devotion; she is a symbol of hope, protection, and unity for countless people around the world.

