CCPD responds to shooting at Pointe West Apartments

The Corpus Christi Police Department is investigating a shooting on the city's Westside.

On Friday. March 14, officers received a call around 2 p.m. about a shooting at Pointe West Apartments on West Point Road near Greenwood Drive. When they arrived, a man with a gunshot wound to the leg was found. The man was then taken to the hospital with a non-life-threatening injury.

CCPD is still investigating the cause of the incident at this time.

