Explosive RV fire on Westside doused by CCFD

The Corpus Christi Fire Department has doused an RV fire that erupted on the city's Westside on Wednesday, Feb. 19.

According to CCFD, the fire started in a trailer parked behind a row of older homes on 710 15th Street. Several propane tanks that were being stored behind the home also exploded due to the heat of the original fire.

KRIS 6 News photographers were able to catch the second explosion.

CCFD said that they are still investigating how the fire started but that everyone in the home and in surrounding homes was able to get out safely.

