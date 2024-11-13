Caraday Nursing Home ranks among top 100 in Texas

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Caraday Nursing Home has been ranked 19th in Texas for the 2025 Best Nursing Homes by Newsweek magazine. The recognition places the facility among the top 100 nursing homes nationwide, reflecting its commitment to high-quality care and resident satisfaction.

Families love knowing their loved ones are getting top-tier.

" It does feel like a family here," Kathy Dunahoo a resident said.

She has been living at the facility for two years and she said she loves it.

“ There are so many good people here that’s what I like about this place almost everyone that I meet here they are good people,” Dunahoo said.

As we recently reported the Caraday Nursing Home of Corpus Christi was named one of the top nursing facilities in all of Texas and on Tuesday Mayor Paulette Guardo proclaimed Nov. 12 as Caraday Day.

"We are very honored by that to be one of the top 100 homes in America and it takes a lot of effort and work on our part to make sure our residents are taken care of and their days are joyful,” Ernest De La Garza the administrator for Caraday said.

Caraday Nursing Home earned its prestigious ranking by meeting four key criteria:



Resident Satisfaction and Services

Safety

Quality of Life

CMS data (a nationwide rating system for nursing homes)

Dunahoo added she loves every second of living there —they get to enjoy many activities and that’s one of the many things that makes this facility different from others.

"We get to play bingo sometimes go to the museum and even get picked up by the wrestlers," she said.

“We try to make every day special by bringing in the hockey team, the baseball team, bringing the wrestling, it was a request from our residents and we make it happen,” De La Garza said.

Their overall goal is to make the lives of the residents meaningful.

"We are a family here," he said.

