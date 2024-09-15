Benefit and balloon release held for Kiara Smith

CORPUS CHRISTI, TX — Family and friends organized a vigil, balloon release, and fundraiser today in remembrance of Kiara Allani Smith at 4307 S. Port Corpus Christi Texas.The 25 year old mother of three was found dead in her apartment after her roommate heard gunshots and called police.

The event started at 5 PM and those that attended could purchase a sausage wrap plate with a dessert with it. There were also candles with Kiara’s likeness on it available for purchase. Proceeds for the fundraiser went towards the funeral and service of her.

Fernando Arevalo Many friends, family and community members wore shirts with her likeness, and "Justice for Ki" on the back.

Many friends, family and members of the community showed up to talk and honor her. Many wore pink shirts with “Justice For Ki” on the back. Following the vigil there was a balloon release with the theme of the color pink and silver.

Kiara’s children are now living with her mother. The family is asking if you would like to donate clothes, bunk beds and any other necessities for the kids, you can reach out via 361-658-9406.

