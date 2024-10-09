Ben Garza Park Gymnasium undergoing renovations

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Some major renovations are now underway at the Ben Garza Park Gymnasium.

The existing men's and women's locker rooms will be renovated to improve the structural integrity and the plumbing.

The project, which will use funds from the community development block grant entitlement program, is estimated to cost $511,000.

The gym will be closed during the renovations, and programs will be shifted to the Corpus Christi gymnasium on Cabaniss Parkway.

“We are looking forward to the upcoming facility improvements, which will enhance the experience for both athletes and patrons utilizing the gymnasium through upgraded amenities,” said Robert Dodd, Director of Parks & Recreation.

“This gym is utilized extensively by community members of all ages for activities such as basketball, volleyball, indoor soccer, and floor hockey," added Dodd.

