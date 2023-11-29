Beloved Westside restaurant reopens after kitchen fire

On Nov. 17 fire crews responded to a fire at the iconic Hi-Ho restaurant on Corpus Christi's Westside.

Sadly the popular restaurant had to close its doors after the fire caused damage to the roof and the back side of the building. Luckily no one was injured in the fire.

Owner Rick Garcia and his staff have been working together to reopen the business as quickly as possible and Wednesday morning the popular restaurant was reopened to the public!.

Garcia said it's important to be able to serve the Westside community and all his loyal customers.

