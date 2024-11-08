ANOTHER DELAY: Flights from Corpus Christi to Monterrey have been delayed until 2025

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Nonstop flights from Corpus Christi International Airport to Monterrey, Mexico, have been pushed back again, this time to the Spring.

This is the second time the start date has been postponed. In July, the City of Corpus Christi announced the Corpus Christi International Airport (CCIA) and Aerus Airlines would be adding services to Monterrey, Mexico, starting September 12.

Aerus

Then, in mid-September, the airport pushed its opening date to Oct. 22 stating Aerus Airlines was waiting for approval from the Transportation Security Administration.

Today, KRIS 6 News has learned the date has been pushed to March 1, 2025.

According to C.C.I.A. Marketing and Air Service Development Manager Lacey Guzman, the airport is awaiting a few final details from the airline.

The planes will have space for nine passengers. The flight would be the first nonstop international service offered by C.C.I.A. since 1967.