A project that had shut a heavily traveled road on the city's Westside is finally nearing the end stages.

Airport Road has reopened to traffic after being closed since March of 2024.

But, while the road is open, the nearly $9 million project isn't done. More lighting, traffic signals, multi-use paths and bike lanes still need to be added.

All the work is expected to be done by April 2025

