800 families gobble up blessings at Church Unlimited westside Mission's Turkey Giveaway

Church Unlimited Westside Missions made this Thanksgiving extra special for 800 families, serving up more than just turkeys.

From essentials for warm meals to cozy coats, they also provided groceries, free haircuts and hygiene products throughout the week. Their goal is to provide an environment where people feel loved, valued and supported.

This year alone, Church Unlimited Westside Mission served over 40,000 people and counting. Their annual Turkey Giveaway is one of their biggest initiatives during the year and on Wednesday, Nov. 20, they gave more turkeys than ever!

They had the opportunity to bless over 800 families by providing them with the tools they needed to have a warm dinner and also gave out over 400 coats.

"We want to help people that maybe are having a tough time this year you know with the economy, maybe they are struggling and we just want to show them that God loves them and that he knows their needs as well,” Pastor Bil Cornelius said.

This year Victoria Roberson came to visit for the first time visiting Church Unlimited Westside Missions.

"It feels good to know that there is always people out there that if I need a helping hand they are there you know," Roberson said.

She said she has a big family and although this Thanksgiving will be different, she is glad she will be spending it with a warm meal.

“I still have some of my spiritual children they come see me they call me and I still got people in my house so I am never alone,” she said.

Pastor Cornelius said there has been an increase in the need in our community but that it's important to know that they are here to give back.

"This is a place for everyone, and we want you to know that we are here for you," he said.

Every Wednesday they have a food distribution from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

As for Roberson, she showed up with her daughter Linda Johnson and they said its a huge blessing.

“You know we all need help sometimes...We all do no matter if you're doing good or not, sometimes we all need the help, we need it,” she said.

