17-year-old teenager injured in Westside shooting

Greenpoint and Bear Lane shooting in City's Westside

A 17-year-old male was taken to the hospital with non-threatening injuries

Ongoing investigation

According to the Corpus Christi Police Department officials responded

to a shooting at 4:39 p.m., at the intersection of Greenpoint and Bear Lane.

Lieutenant Daniel Garcia with CCPD said they were given information that a black Jeep fled the scene and about 11 minutes later officers were again called to a walking shooting at Christus Sphon Shoreline.

A 17-year-old- male victim was shot on the scene and was transported by a friend to Christus Sphon Shoreline with non-life-threatening injuries.

" What we have out here is a little bit of evidence, we have some casing and some blood, and unfortunately whatever happened out here through this confrontation a vehicle was struck and a bus bench," Garcia said.

Lieutenant Garcia added that the victim is currently undergoing surgery and the shooting does not seem to be gang-related.

This is an ongoing investigation

