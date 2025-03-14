Watch Now
NewsLocal NewsIn Your NeighborhoodCorpus Christi

Actions

Well-known Corpus Christi bingo player killed in car accident off IH-10

bingo accident pic.png
KRIS 6 News
bingo accident pic.png
Posted

A Corpus Christi woman lost her life over the weekend in a crash in Beaumont.

Police identified her as 62-year-old Gloria Garza, who was well known in the Corpus Christi bingo community. She was often seen at Weber Bingo.

Gloria and her husband were headed to a casino in Louisiana when they were struck by a truck on IH-10 in Beaumont. She immediately died from the impact. Her husband is seriously hurt but is expected to recover.

For the latest local news updates, click here, or download the KRIS 6 News App.

Catch all the KRIS 6 News stories and more on our YouTube page. Subscribe today!

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

BURN NOTICE