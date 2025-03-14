Well-known Corpus Christi bingo player killed in car accident off IH-10

A Corpus Christi woman lost her life over the weekend in a crash in Beaumont.

Police identified her as 62-year-old Gloria Garza, who was well known in the Corpus Christi bingo community. She was often seen at Weber Bingo.

Gloria and her husband were headed to a casino in Louisiana when they were struck by a truck on IH-10 in Beaumont. She immediately died from the impact. Her husband is seriously hurt but is expected to recover.

