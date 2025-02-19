Warming centers available across the Coastal Bend as chilly temperatures settle in

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — A strong Arctic blast moved into the Corpus Christi area Wednesday, bringing in freezing wind chill factors.
City officials say the arctic blast will lead to dangerous wind chill values across the region, and they have proper measures in place to ensure the safety of our community.
"The City has measures in place to ensure proper and safe City services in public safety, transportation, water, homelessness, and animal care. Residents are urged to take this time to protect people, property, and pets," stated city officials.
Here's a list of warming centers in the Corpus Christi area that will be open to the public:
- Ben Garza Gym
Address: 1815 Howard St.
Phone: 361-826-3588
- Owen R. Hopkins Library
Address: 3202 McKinzie Rd
Phone: 361-826-2350
- Ben F. McDonald Library
Address: 4044 Greenwood Dr
Phone: 361-826-2356
- Anita & W.T. Neyland Library
Address: 1230 Carmel Pkwy
Phone: 361-826-2370
- Janet F. Harte Library
Address: 2629 Waldron
Phone: 361-826-2310
- Ethel Eyerly Senior Center
Address: 654 Graham Rd
Phone: 361-826-2330
- Garden Senior Center
Address: 5325 Greely Dr.
Phone: 361-826-2345
- Lindale Senior Center
Address: 3135 Swantner Dr
Phone: 361-826-2340
- Dr. Clotilde P. Garcia Library
Address: 5930 Brockhampton Dr
Phone: 361-826-2360
- La Retama Library
Address: 805 Comanche St
Phone: 361-826-7055
- Oveal Williams Senior Center
Address: 1414 Martin Luther King Dr.
Phone: 361-826-2305
- Northwest Senior Center
Address: 9725 Up River Rd.
Phone: 361-826-2320
- Zavala Senior Center
Address: 515 Osage St.
Phone: 361-826-3099
- Greenwood Senior Center
Address: 4040 Greenwood Dr.
Phone: 361-826-1368
- Broadmoor Senior Center
Address: 1651 Tarlton St.
Phone: 361-826-3138
Here's a list of Nueces County warming centers for county residents that will be open to the public:
In anticipation of the impending cold front, Nueces County is taking proactive measures by establishing daytime warming centers at all of its Community Centers and Libraries. These centers will serve as safe havens for individuals seeking refuge from the cold and in need of warmth.
All County Community Centers - 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday – Friday | Closed Weekends
Robstown Community Center, 415 Mainer Rd, Robstown
Banquete Community Center, 4359 4th St., Banquete
Bishop Community Center, 102 West Joyce, Bishop
David Berlanga Community Center, 1513 2nd St., Agua Dulce
Driscoll Community Center, 200 East 7th St., Driscoll
County Libraries:
Keach Family Library, 1000 Terry Shamsie Blvd, Robstown
Mon-Thu 9:30 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. | Fri-Sat 9:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. | Sun Closed
Bishop Branch Library, 115 S. Ash Ave., Bishop
Mon & Wed 1-5 p.m. | Tue & Thu 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. | Fir-Sat-Sun Closed
Homeless Shelters:
The City of Corpus Christi is working with homeless agencies to ensure shelter, meals, and blankets are provided for the homeless community as well. The Salvation Army and Good Samaritan Rescue Mission will increase their overnight capacity for people experiencing homelessness.The Gulf Coast Humane Society is donating its services by hosting the pets of homeless persons as needed.
Emergency Cold Weather Refuge Center
The City will activate one Emergency Cold Weather Refuge Center at the Corpus Christi Gym located at 3202 Cabaniss Parkway. The Refuge Center will run continuously from 6:00 p.m. Wednesday, February 19, to 12:00 p.m. Thursday, February 20. The City will provide meals, snacks and drinks.
(CCRTA will provide free transportation to and from the Emergency Cold Weather Refuge Center from 6:00 p.m. Wednesday through 11:00 p.m.
"Riders can take a dedicated bus from the N. Staples Street bus station across from City Hall to the front door of the Emergency Cold Weather Refuge Center," stated city officials.
Or, a rider can take Route 15 to the Carroll High School bus stop at the Saratoga and Kostoryz intersection. From there, CCRTA has a dedicated shuttle that transports riders to the front door of the Emergency Cold Weather Refuge Center. According to city leaders, both CCRTA services will continue until 11:00 p.m.
Riders using either CCRTA service can bring their pets as long as they are secured. For more information, go to https://www.ccrta.org.