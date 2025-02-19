Warming centers available across the Coastal Bend as chilly temperatures settle in

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — A strong Arctic blast moved into the Corpus Christi area Wednesday, bringing in freezing wind chill factors.

City officials say the arctic blast will lead to dangerous wind chill values across the region, and they have proper measures in place to ensure the safety of our community.

"The City has measures in place to ensure proper and safe City services in public safety, transportation, water, homelessness, and animal care. Residents are urged to take this time to protect people, property, and pets," stated city officials.

Here's a list of warming centers in the Corpus Christi area that will be open to the public:

Ben Garza Gym

Address: 1815 Howard St.

Phone: 361-826-3588

Address: 3202 McKinzie Rd

Phone: 361-826-2350

Address: 4044 Greenwood Dr

Phone: 361-826-2356

Address: 1230 Carmel Pkwy

Phone: 361-826-2370

Address: 2629 Waldron

Phone: 361-826-2310

Address: 654 Graham Rd

Phone: 361-826-2330

Address: 5325 Greely Dr.

Phone: 361-826-2345

Address: 3135 Swantner Dr

Phone: 361-826-2340

Address: 5930 Brockhampton Dr

Phone: 361-826-2360

Address: 805 Comanche St

Phone: 361-826-7055

Address: 1414 Martin Luther King Dr.

Phone: 361-826-2305

Address: 9725 Up River Rd.

Phone: 361-826-2320

Address: 515 Osage St.

Phone: 361-826-3099

Address: 4040 Greenwood Dr.

Phone: 361-826-1368

Address: 1651 Tarlton St.

Phone: 361-826-3138



Here's a list of Nueces County warming centers for county residents that will be open to the public:

In anticipation of the impending cold front, Nueces County is taking proactive measures by establishing daytime warming centers at all of its Community Centers and Libraries. These centers will serve as safe havens for individuals seeking refuge from the cold and in need of warmth.

All County Community Centers - 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday – Friday | Closed Weekends

Robstown Community Center, 415 Mainer Rd, Robstown

Banquete Community Center, 4359 4th St., Banquete

Bishop Community Center, 102 West Joyce, Bishop

David Berlanga Community Center, 1513 2nd St., Agua Dulce

Driscoll Community Center, 200 East 7th St., Driscoll

County Libraries:

Keach Family Library, 1000 Terry Shamsie Blvd, Robstown

Mon-Thu 9:30 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. | Fri-Sat 9:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. | Sun Closed

Bishop Branch Library, 115 S. Ash Ave., Bishop

Mon & Wed 1-5 p.m. | Tue & Thu 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. | Fir-Sat-Sun Closed

Homeless Shelters:

The City of Corpus Christi is working with homeless agencies to ensure shelter, meals, and blankets are provided for the homeless community as well. The Salvation Army and Good Samaritan Rescue Mission will increase their overnight capacity for people experiencing homelessness.The Gulf Coast Humane Society is donating its services by hosting the pets of homeless persons as needed.

Emergency Cold Weather Refuge Center

The City will activate one Emergency Cold Weather Refuge Center at the Corpus Christi Gym located at 3202 Cabaniss Parkway. The Refuge Center will run continuously from 6:00 p.m. Wednesday, February 19, to 12:00 p.m. Thursday, February 20. The City will provide meals, snacks and drinks.

(CCRTA will provide free transportation to and from the Emergency Cold Weather Refuge Center from 6:00 p.m. Wednesday through 11:00 p.m.

"Riders can take a dedicated bus from the N. Staples Street bus station across from City Hall to the front door of the Emergency Cold Weather Refuge Center," stated city officials.

Or, a rider can take Route 15 to the Carroll High School bus stop at the Saratoga and Kostoryz intersection. From there, CCRTA has a dedicated shuttle that transports riders to the front door of the Emergency Cold Weather Refuge Center. According to city leaders, both CCRTA services will continue until 11:00 p.m.

Riders using either CCRTA service can bring their pets as long as they are secured. For more information, go to https://www.ccrta.org.

