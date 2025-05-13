Watch Now
Volunteers needed for Boys and Girls Clubs of the Coastal Bend Reverse Telethon this Friday

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — The Boys and Girls Clubs of the Coastal Bend is hosting a Reverse Telethon this Friday, May 16 and organizers need your help.

Organizers say volunteers are needed to answer calls, help spread the word, or donate directly.

All the funds raised in Friday's telethon will be used for scholarships
for the Boys and Girls Clubs of the Coastal Bend's summer programs.

"Together, we can create a brighter future for our youth! Let’s unite for this important cause and show our community spirit," said organizer Kris Tovar in a social media post.

To sign up to volunteer for Friday's telethon, click here: Select a Date & Time - Calendly

