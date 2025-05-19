Volunteers come together for Trash Free Gulf cleanup

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — On Saturday, dozens of volunteers gathered at Oso Bay near Texas A&M University-Corpus Christi and Naval Air Station-Corpus Christi to help pick up trash.

The Trash Free Gulf program, in partnership with H-E-B's Our Texas, Our Future, aims to prevent over 800 tons of trash from reaching the Gulf.

According to organizers, nearly every piece of litter in Texas reaches the Gulf Coast, as almost all of the state's 30 million residents live in watersheds that ultimately drain into the Gulf. Due to ocean currents and being encircled mainly by land, the Gulf has some of the world's highest concentrations of plastics and other trash.

Saturday's cleanup was just one of more than 40 events across Texas led by the Coastal Bend Bays & Estuaries Program.

For more information on upcoming beach cleanups, click here: Find a cleanup - Trash Free Gulf

For a Trash Free Gulf Color and Activity Book, click here: Trash Free Gulf Coloring & Activity Book 4-9

