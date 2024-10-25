Watch Now
USS Lexington offering free admission through Oct. 31 for children 12 and under wearing a Halloween costume

Manny Venegas/ KRIS 6 News
USS Lexington
CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Kids are guaranteed a scary good time aboard the USS Lexington Museum.

Children 12 years and under who show up wearing their Halloween costume today through Oct. 31 will get in free. There will be plenty of treats for them on deck.

"This is something that's fun for kids. It's a safe, trick-or-treating environment. They come here, they have fun, and they're learning at the same time. So, we love having families onboard, and this is something, this time of year, it's fun for us to do," said Samantha Koepp-Stemplinger/Director of Marketing at the USS Lexington Museum.

Another Halloween treat is the USS Lexington's "Haunting on the Blue Ghost Haunted House." It's open Fridays and Saturdays through November 2 and on Halloween night. Admission to the haunted house is $30.

For more information, visit the USS Lexington's website here.

