USS Lexington is now officially Texas historical marker

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The USS Lexington is officially a Texas historical marker. The Lexington was retired from service in 1991, having served longer than any other Essex-class ship. After being taken out of active duty, it was given to Corpus Christi to be used as a museum ship. There were no shortage of people thrilled to see the unveiling of the marker.

Kathy Wemer, the Nueces County Historical Commission Chairman, added how she beleived late veterans would feel seeing the marker put up today.

"They need to be remembered for their service what they have done for this country. I think veterans especially that served aboard this ship would be very much honored that this happened today. A navy vessel actually seeing combat during World War II," said Wemer.

KRIS 6 NEWS

Among those in attendance to witness the unveiling of the landmark was the veterans band of Corpus Christi.

For the latest local news updates, click here, or download the KRIS 6 News App.