USPS says strong commitment allows them to handle influx in holiday mail

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — KRIS 6 News received an exclusive tour of the United States Postal Service Hector P. Garcia Post Office on Nueces Bay Boulevard.

The week, beginning Monday, Dec. 9 is the peak week for holiday mail, according to plant manager Brian Rogers.

“We don’t see a great impact on the automation of letters and periodicals as we do on the packages. Packages are what takes the amount of time more,” He said.

Rogers facility primarily deals with letters and periodicals, but that hasn't stopped an increase in boxes coming in.

Rogers said there’s a 30 to 40% increase in mail that starts at the beginning of November.

About 12 trucks a day roll into USPS Processing and Distribution Center and are sorted as quickly as possible. The machines do a lot of the work.

However, it’s the people behind the scenes that are loading them up and care about getting mail and gifts delivered on time. Rogers said longer hours are being worked and overtime is stacking up.

“Everyone that works here takes their job seriously and everyone knows that all year long is kind of a preparatory period for peak. So, that’s kind of like our time to shine,” Rogers said. "So, people take it personal, they want to succeed, they want to be the plant that delivered the best with the highest percentage. No delays and get the packages and the Christmas cards to the people."

Rogers said USPS has upgraded it's transparency by offering better tracking of packages. They also have other features like holding packages for those people on vacation this month.

Strategic communications specialist Nikki Johnson said it's best to ship your gifts and cards early. USPS has suggested dates of when to ship by. If using ground delivery, shipping should be done by Dec. 18. Those that use priority mail should mail before Dec. 19. Those that use the express mail service should do so before Dec. 21.

This processing and distribution center was one that was previously discussed in making changes in accordance with the Deliver for America plan. The facility remains the same with no changes made.

For the latest local news updates, click here, or download the KRIS 6 News App.