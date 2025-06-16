Upcoming Harbor Bridge Project temporary nightly closures to affect commuters at I-37, SH 286

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — The Harbor Bridge Project will undergo a series of temporary nightly closures starting Tuesday, June 17, affecting commuters in the area of I-37 and SH 286 around the South Interchange.

The closures, which are essential for the installation of permanent overhead signs, will take place from 9 p.m. to 6 a.m. nightly through Saturday, June 21.

Portable message signs will be placed to alert motorists of the closures and assist them in navigating alternative routes. Motorists are urged to remain vigilant and be aware of potential detours and slow-rolling traffic. Special care should be taken to follow all traffic control devices and to slow down in work zones, as all work is weather permitting.

Details of the Nightly Closures:

Tuesday, June 17: From 9 PM until 6 AM, the Northwest Loop Ramp will be closed from Martin Luther King Drive to the connection for southbound SH 286.

Wednesday, June 18: From 9 PM until 6 AM, all northbound I-37 mainlines will be closed from Port Ave to Nueces Bay Blvd.

Thursday, June 19: From 9 PM until 6 AM, the connector ramps from northbound SH 286 will be closed to southbound I-37 towards the Bayfront area, US 181 to North Beach/Portland, and to Staples Street for the Uptown area.

Friday, June 20: From 9 PM until 6 AM, all southbound I-37 mainlanes will be closed from Nueces Bay Blvd to Port Avenue.

For further updates on current and upcoming lane closures associated with the Harbor Bridge Project, please visit https://harborbridgeproject.com/.

