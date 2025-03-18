Undercover operation sends Corpus Christi sex offender to prison

A Corpus Christi resident has been sentenced to 5 years in prison for possession with intent to distribute over 11 grams of methamphetamine, according to a press release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office, Southern District of Texas.

27-year-old Sunny Ray Garcia pleaded guilty Nov. 21, 2024. U.S. District Judge Nelva Gonzales Ramos ordered Garcia to serve 5 years in federal prison, followed by 4 years of supervised release.

At the hearing, the court heard additional evidence of Garcia’s criminal history, including convictions for aggravated sexual assault of a child, burglary and possession of a controlled substance.

In January 2023, authorities identified Garcia as a target involved in drug distribution. On Jan. 25, they conducted an operation where they purchased drugs, which later tested positive for methamphetamine, from Garcia.

When authorities arrested Garcia in February 2023, they also found a stolen gun in his vehicle.

Garcia will remain in custody until he is transferred to a U.S. Bureau of Prisons facility.

