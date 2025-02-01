TxDOT working to upgrade SH 286

The Texas Department of Transportation announced that starting Monday, Feb. 3, an $80 million project that would upgrade and widen SH 286 from FM 43 (Weber Road) to FM 2444 (Staples Street) begins.

The project will expand SH 286, or Crosstown Expressway/Chapman Ranch Road, from an undivided two-lane roadway to a four-lane divided freeway with frontage roads, similar to the current freeway north of FM 43.

According to a press release from TxDOT, the goal is to "increase vehicular capacity and mobility along the SH 286 corridor." Work will include the construction of mainlanes, frontage roads, bridge structures, overhead sign structures, lighting, drainage, signing and pavement markings. The intersection at FM 2444 will also be redesigned.

The project is scheduled to be completed in these phases:



Phase 1: Construct southbound frontage roads, ramps, and U-turns from FM 43 to FM 2444 and install new traffic signals for the frontage roads at FM 2444.



Phase 2: Construct south/northbound mainlanes and northbound frontage road from FM 43 to FM 2444



Phase 3: Pavement repair, mill, seal and overlay the northbound frontage road



Phase 4: Install final pavement surface

Drivers may experience lane closures along southbound SH 286 during the first phase of the project, which is estimated to be completed in 2028. All work is subject to change based on weather.

TxDOT is urging motorists to slow down, be alert for any closures, watch for workers and equipment, and expect delays.

