TxDOT teams up with DPS to educate drivers and help end the streak of daily deaths on Texas roads

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Texas Department of Transportation and the Department of Public Safety marked a grim anniversary of 24 years of daily deaths on our roadways.

Since November 7th, 2000, at least one person has died on a Texas road each day. Both TxDOT and DPS announced the launch of their "End the Streak" campaign Thursday morning.

In the past 24 years, more than 80,000 lives have been lost due to accidents on Texas roads. The goal of this campaign is to end the daily streak of daily road deaths.

In the city of Corpus Christi in 2023, there were 7,438 traffic crashes, resulting in 36 fatalities and 143 serious injuries.

There were 12,406 traffic crashes, resulting in 117 fatalities and 388 serious injuries. Counties in the Corpus Christi District include Aransas, Bee, Goliad, Jim Wells, Kleberg, Live Oak, Nueces, Refugio, and San Patricio.

"We commit ourselves to taking action to prevent deaths along the highway through education and partnership with TxDOT. Our goal is to have another fatality-free day and then hopefully end fatality crashes in the state of Texas," said Sgt. Rob Mallory, Safety Education officer with the Department of Public Safety.

As part of the campaign, during the month of November, DPS Troopers will be handing out cards to drivers in traffic.

The cards list the top five causes of fatal accidents, which are speeding, failure to wear a seat belt, failure to move over or slow down, driving under the influence, and distracted driving.

For more information on helping End the Streak, visit TxDOT's website here.

KRIS 6 News Photographer Manny Venegas contributed to this story.