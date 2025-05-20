TxDOT launches annual "Click It or Ticket" campaign

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Texas Department of Transportation's annual "Click It or Ticket" campaign begins this week, aiming to increase seatbelt usage through education and enforcement across the state.

From now through June 1, TxDOT is partnering with law enforcement agencies throughout Texas to ticket drivers who fail to buckle up or properly secure children in car seats.

According to TxDOT, wearing a seatbelt reduces the risk of dying in a crash by 45% for people in the front seat of passenger cars and by up to 60 percent for those in pickup trucks.

Texas law requires everyone in a vehicle to wear a seatbelt, regardless of where they are seated. Violations can result in fines of up to $200, plus court fees.

Additionally, children younger than 8 years of age must be secured in an appropriate child safety seat or booster seat. Violations can result in fines of up to $250, plus court fees.

The campaign is part of TxDOT's ongoing efforts to reduce traffic fatalities and serious injuries on Texas roadways.

