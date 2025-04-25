Two fallen CCPD officers to be honored in the 2025 Texas Peace Officers’ Memorial Ceremony in Austin

Two Corpus Christi police officers who died in the line of duty will be honored in Austin on Saturday.

The Texas Peace Officers' Memorial Committee and the Texas Governor's Office will hold their annual Texas Peace Officers' Memorial ceremony and candlelight vigil at the state capitol. The commission has held this ceremony since the memorial wall was built in 1999.

The memorial wall has the names of more than 2,000 Texas law enforcement officers who have died in the line of duty.

This year, the names of two officers with the Corpus Christi Police Department have been added to the memorial wall, Officer Kyle Hicks and Senior Officer Vicente Ortiz, Jr.

Both died due to injuries sustained in the line of duty.

Hicks was shot while responding to a domestic violence call on April 20, 2024 at an apartment complex on the city's Southside. He died from his injuries in a hospital four days later.

Officer Ortiz died on June 1, 2024, ten days after he was struck by an SUV while escorting a funeral procession on Kostoryz Road.

Governor Greg Abbott will attend the annual ceremony and is expected to meet with families of several fallen officers.

The memorial and candlelight vigil will be held at 7 p.m. at the state capitol grounds. The event is open to the public, but seating is limited.

