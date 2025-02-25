Tuloso-Midway Primary student sets second longest record in Mutton Bustin' competition

One Corpus Christi resident had the ride of his life at the San Antonio Rodeo, aboard the back of an sheep.

On Friday, Feb. 21, 7-year-old Thomas Kelsey took part in the annual Mutton Bustin' competition, which is one of the many events that make up the San Antonio Rodeo.

Most competitors last about six or seven seconds before being thrown off but not this kid! The Tuloso-Midway Primary School student made it a full 14 seconds before dropping off his sheep, earning 97.5 points and setting a new Mutton Bustin' record in the process.

His success was then topped by another sheep rider, 6-year-old Corbin Pennington, who beat Kelsey's time by one second, earning 98 points and taking first place overall.

Kelsey ended up in second place overall, but according to his mother, he might have won the greatest prize yet.

"He may not have gotten the buckle but he definitely has a pretty awesome core memory," mother Ashley Kelsey said in a Facebook post.

For the latest local news updates, click here, or download the KRIS 6 News App.

Catch all the KRIS 6 News stories and more on our YouTube page. Subscribe today!