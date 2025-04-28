Tuloso-Midway Middle School hosts La Fiesta del Mariachi

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Tuloso-Midway Middle School hosted its 6th annual La Fiesta del Mariachi Sunday afternoon.

Students at the district had the chance to perform for friends and family, while also raising money to keep the mariachi program going.

Students sold treats like tamales and pan dulce.

Neighborhood News Reporter Tyrese Boone talked to TMMS Assistant Band Director Camino Salinas, who spoke about the goal of the concert and fundraiser.

"Mariachi has grown tremendously here in the US," Salinas said. "One of the goals is to be able to take them to different competitions, and mariachi conferences that are here in Texas and even out of state."

This is the third year that the fundraiser has been selling tamales to raise money for mariachi band expenses, like equipment and uniforms.

