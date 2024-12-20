Tuloso-Midway Assistant Principal appointed to Texas School Safety Center Board

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — An assistant principal within the Tuloso-Midway Independent School District has been appointed to the Texas School Safety Board, whose mission is to keep Texas schools safe.

Tuloso-Midway Primary Assistant Principal Nidia De La Cerda will serve a one year term that begins on Feb. 1, 2025. Her appointment was announced two days ago by Texas Governor Greg Abbott.

"The Texas School Safety Center serves districts across Texas on things that promote student safety and well-being," De La Cerda said. "Then they report to the governor about their initiatives and budget items."

The Texas School Safety Board meets four times a year and is headquartered in San Marcos.

