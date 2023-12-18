Tubaists gather for Corpus Christi’s 33rd annual Tuba Christmas

Corpus Christi's 33rd Annual TubaChristmas

Location: Plains Capital Bank Building, 500 n. Shoreline Blvd.

Conductor: Dr. Dan T. Sipes

Guest conductor: John Reidman & Dr. Jesse worth

Coordinators: Dan T. Sipes 361-815-8806 dan.Sipes@tamucc.Edu, David Irving 361-698-1211



Monday, marked the 33rd anniversary of the annual Tuba Christmas concert

TubaChristmas started and was directed by Paul Lavalle at the Rockefeller Plaza ice rink in New York City on December 22, 1974.

This is an event that is held during the holidays all around the world.

KRIS 6 News digital content producer, Shane Rackley is one of 98 tuba players who performed at the Corpus Christi TubaChristmas concert.

"I love TubaChristmas because for our family it means Christmas, I love getting up in the morning and doing it and doing the rehearsal Rackley said. "And I love coming and doing all the carrols seeing the crowd the comradery of tuba players and just getting together to play tuba carols for tuba people."

The ensemble was a mixture of tuba players of all ages, children, college students, band directors those who play at least twice a year for this festive event.

