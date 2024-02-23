TRAILBLAZER: Only Black funeral home director in Corpus Christi

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Born and raised in Corpus Christi, Paula Porter graduated from West Oso High School. She had dreams of working in a funeral home since the age of 12.

As a young girl, her parents would send her and her siblings to spend the summer with their grandmother in Edna, Texas. That is when she found her interest in the industry.

“My grandmother lived behind the funeral home," Porter said. "And every day I would see that hearse past by, that black hearse. I said one day I’m going to be driving one of those.”

After graduating from high school, she pursued nursing, but later changed her mind in effort to follow her true dream. She moved to Houston, Texas, where she began her studies at Commonwealth Mortuary School in 1989. Several years later, she began her apprenticeship with a local funeral home.

She said her nursing experience helped her transition into the business.

Missing her family, Porter moved back to Corpus Christi. With new experience under her belt, she landed her first job here at Unity Chapel Funeral home before becoming General Manager years later.

She mentioned that taking on a manager role was something new for her.

“Funeral directors and funeral homes was known as a male-predominated role, but since then, women have come along and we have changed that," Porter said.

She also worked at Memory Gardens and is now a director at Corpus Christi Funeral Home and Seaside Funeral Home, with more than 30 years of experience and providing support to families.

Porter has also been recognized with many distinctive awards that highlight her achievements including the 100 Black Women Lifetime Achievement of Excellence in Funeral Service Award and the Nationwide Woman of Distinction Honor Award.

Porter said she sees all of this as a purpose and not just a job. However, with a long list of accomplishments, she also had some challenges along the way.

"Not just the role as a funeral director female, like I said being women of color, my prestige, the character, the way we look, I came up against a lot of that," Porter said.

But she never let that stop her. She hopes to continue being an example that young men and women can look up to.

“Follow their heart, follow their dreams," Porter said. "If this is their dream of being a licensed funeral home director and embalmer, there’s going to be some barriers, but with God all things are possible. Don’t let nobody stand in your way.”

As she continues breaking barriers and making history, Porter said she hopes a message that she has told herself throughout the years can resonate with others.

“You just keep pressing forward," Porter said.

She added that she doesn't plan on retiring any time soon. She hopes to continue living out her purpose and passion of serving others.

For the latest local news updates, click here, or download the KRIS 6 News App.