CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Three members of the Corpus Christi Fire Department have been deployed to California to help with the wildfire response.

Battalion Chief Scott Marsh, Captain Robert Cruz and Captain Pete Maldonado left for the west coast on Saturday, Jan. 11.

There's no information on what their duties will be or how long they'll be in California.

KRIS 6 News wishes them well along with all fire crews battling those deadly wildfires.