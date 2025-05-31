Thousands participate in 48th annual Beach to Bay Relay Marathon

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Thousands of runners took part in the 48th annual Beach to Bay Relay Marathon Saturday, one of the largest relay marathons in the United States.

The event featured a 26.2-mile course where participants could run individually or as part of a team.

The marathon honors those who have served in the armed forces and first responders.

Our KRIS 6 team also participated in the Beach to Bay Relay Marathon.

Congratulations to all those who participated.

