The Purple Door operates at capacity during summer months

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — The Purple Door's shelter is at capacity, but that’s actually typical for the summer months.

“We can never say exactly why that would be. Every victim’s situation is unique. Every victim has their own story to tell,” Purple Door Engagement Director Shelbie Ledesma said.

The Purple Door provides resources to victims of domestic and sexual violence.

Ledesma said there could be several reasons why this happens. While they can't pinpoint the exact reason, they look at environmental factors.

“It’s hot, with South Texas especially. That heat increases, people’s behavior changes. Sometimes better sometimes worse,” Ledesma said.

Summer also means children are home from school, which could play a factor when they have to seek shelter with their parent.

Ledesma said The Purple Door does see more exposure to their cause during the summer.

“When that support is shown, we see that more people are willing to come forward and receive the help that they need,” she said.

Ledesma said victims can also receive their services if they’re living outside the shelter, at their home, a family member’s or elsewhere.

“You do not have to be in our shelter to receive our services which is really great. All of our services are free and comprehensive, so we have counseling, advocacy, legal advocacy,” she said.

The Purple Door has a 24/7 hotline you can call if you are in immediate 361-881-8888. You can also call the national hotline at 1-800-799-7233 or text "START" to 88788.

The Purple Door is always accepting donations, particularly hygiene items. The easiest way to donate is to bring them to The Purple Door Resale store on Alameda Street.

