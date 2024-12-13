The Purple Door in need of toy donations to bring Christmas joy to the children they serve

CORPUS CHRISTI, x — With the days until Christmas wind down, the Purple Door is asking

for donations of toys and gifts to help make their Christmas extra special for the children who receive their services.

"The holiday season is here, and we need your help to fill Santa's Workshop with toys! Parents receiving services will have the chance to visit Santa's Workshop and select gifts to make this Christmas extra special for their children," stated organizers via social media.

If you are interested in adopting a family this Christmas, you may call the Purple Door at 361-884-2900.

Looking for gift ideas? Check out our Amazon Wishlist by clicking the link below:

https://www.amazon.com/hz/wishlist/ls/3CV0TMC5A385U...

All donations must be taken to the Purple Door admin office located at 4444 Corona Dr., Suite 139, Corpus Christi, TX 78411.