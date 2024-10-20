The Making Strides against Breast Cancer Walk takes place

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — On average, every two minutes, a woman is diagnosed with breast cancer in the United States. Thousands of people did their part on the 19th, Saturday morning, to help wipe out the disease.

They took part in the Making Strides Against Breast Cancer Walk along the Bayfront. The event kicked off at 9 am. Participants could choose to do the whole 5K to Park Avenue back to the Bayfront or do a half mile. The event aims to spread awareness and raise money towards life-saving breast cancer research. The event also honored those who lost their battle against breast cancer. Those who have survived or are currently fighting it were also recognized.

“An event like this is so important because as you go through cancer, you want to know you are not alone. You need support," said Katie Sullivan, a breast cancer survivor. "Sometimes your friends and family will step, but other times it's helpful to know an absolute stranger is suffering like you are and that you aren’t alone.”

Katie Sullivan felt a lump in one of her breasts when she was a biology teacher, but said she made the mistake of not getting it checked out, and tumors started to develop.

"I put my work before my health, and that was a huge mistake. I would encourage every woman to do monthly checks. Contact your OBGYN and get it checked as soon as possible." Said Sullivan.

Fernando Arevalo Survivors were given a sash with the number of years they survived breast cancer

