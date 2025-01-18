The lessons learned are just as valuable as the cookies sold for Girl Scouts

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Girl Scout Troop 09684 set up their cookie booth on Friday, Jan. 17 inside Fuddruckers. They hoped the hungry customers would stick around for dessert before heading out the door.

Cookie season began a week ago and business has been booming for the troop.

“It’s an excitement, it’s pressure, it’s a little bit of everything, but we know it’s just for a season so the chaos is fun,” Veronica Rios, a Product Program Specialist for the Girl Scouts of Greater South Texas said.

Thin Mints, Tagalongs, Carmel deLights — the troop can see, people love when cookie season roles around and so do the girls.

9-year-old Leila Vela has been a Girl Scout for three years. She has enjoyed cookie season because it’s taken her out of her comfort zone.

“I’ve learned some lessons and..It’s like when you meet new people it’s not always bad to meet new people and to be open about it,” Vela said.

Rios said the money raised goes to the troop's programming for the year and the girls decided how it's spent. However, Rios said they hope the young ladies learn confidence from the experience.

“Hopefully, speaking to their customers will make them comfortable in giving a speech at school, or being interviewed by a news station, or any of those positive things,” Rios said.

There’s also the lesson of being a young entrepreneur.

“It’s really great. You learn social skills and money. You learn how to deal with it and it’s really nice,” Maricella Bell, a Senior Girl Scout in the troop, said.

Rios said she’s seen the ladies in the troop grow over the years, meaning every interaction selling cookies could shape their growth.

For Leila, talking to new people helps because she wants to be a doctor when she grows up.

“We normally ask lots of people and it’s just a good way to know people,” Leila said.

Rios said the Girl Scouts often have to brave the elements selling cookies during Winter. Sometimes they have the opportunity to set up shop inside a business, but they are willing to go through the cold to reach their goals.

Cookie Season will last through February. To find the nearest cookie booth you can visit the Girl Scouts of Greater South Texas' website and plug in a zip code.

This season will be the last for Toast-Yay and S'mores cookie flavors.

The Girl Scouts also have a sale through the months of October and November selling nuts and candies.

