The family of CCPD officer who died after being struck during a funeral procession releases statement

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The family of CCPD Senior Officer Vicente Ortiz, Jr. has released a statement just two days before the 1-year anniversary of his death.

On May 21, 2024, Ortiz was one of three Corpus Christi police officers who were riding their motorcycles during a funeral procession on Kostoryz Road when he was hit. He died ten days later from his injuries.

In October 2024, KRIS 6 News obtained the police report from the crash. We learned that witnesses told police a driver in the police procession left a gap between himself and the car in front of him. The woman told police, "They waved me through the intersection. They said I could go."

According to witnesses, the woman cut through the procession and as she turned left, she saw Ortiz approaching in the inside lane. She applied her brakes but hit Ortiz.

That woman was issued a citation for failure to yield.

KRIS 6 reached out to the Ortiz family for a response to what we found in the report, but they declined our request for an interview.

At the time, Nueces County District Attorney Jimmy Granberry said that in conversations with the Corpus Christi Police Department, CCPD didn't feel there was enough evidence to pursue criminal charges against the driver involved in this incident.

According to the Ortiz family, they met with Granberry in January.

The family sent a letter to KRIS 6 News on Friday afternoon. They refer to Ortiz as V.J., a nickname affectionately given to him by his family.

the family explains how they're frustrated with how their son's case was handled. They're upset that the woman who collided with their son has not been criminally charged.

They also thanked the media for being considerate of them. They ended their letter by thanking the Corpus Christi Police Department's peer support officers who have been by their side since V.J.'s passing.

It has now been one year since the passing of Senior Officer Vicente Ortiz, Jr. He was known as Vince to his fellow officers and V.J. to his friends and family. V.J. was a loving husband, brother, uncle, son, and a friend to many in our community.



As his family, we have never been able to do a live interview. It is still too painful for us to do so.



Maybe one day, as his family, we will be able to understand how the District Attorney‘s Office in Nueces County has taken the stance that there is “not enough evidence to constitute a crime “. The driver was given a citation, and a life was taken. Not only was V.J.‘s life taken, but many lives were forever shattered due to this senseless act. Yet, there were no other consequences for this driver, merely a citation. As V.J.‘s family, we fail to see where justice has been served.



We would like to thank the media for being so considerate of our family. We would also like to thank C.C.P.D., especially V.J.‘s Peer Support officers, Jose Flores and Aaron Schmidt. Flo and Aaron have been with our family since day one and have become part of our family. We would also like to think the community. They’re unwavering support continues to this day. Because of all of you, this difficult journey is somewhat easier. We truly appreciate all that has been done and is continuing to happen in honor of V.J.'s legacy.



-The family of Vicente Ortiz, Jr ( V.J.)

