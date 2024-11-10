The annual 'Flags for Heroes' display is back

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Driving down Ocean Drive is already one of the most beautiful sights in Corpus Christi, but Saturday, Nov. 9th, the Corpus Christi Rotary Club added some red, white and blue just in time for Veterans Day.

The annual 'Flags for Heroes campaign has begun with many American flags being raised at Doddridged park, Ropes Park, Cole Park, Oleander point and Cole Park. The flags are meant to honor any military heroes.

Fernando Arevalo Each Flag has a four inch round recognition attached with the name of the individual it is in honor or in memory of.

Each flag pole has a four inch round recognition attached with the name of the individual it is in honor or in memory of. Flags were sponsored with a $60.00 contribution, and included the sponsor's name on the recognition.

Fernando Arevalo Priscilla Jendrzee's father was drafted in the Vietnam war

“There’s a sense you could actually lose someone, and that they gave their life for you to be here." Priscilla Jendrzee said. "That should make anyone feel honored.”

A special celebration will be held on November 12th, at 6 pm at First Baptist Church to commemorate all of the heroes being honored. On Tuesday, November 12th, anytime between 5 and 5:45 pm drivers are encouraged to Honk their horns for 'Honk your Horn for Your Heroes' event. The event will conclude at 6 pm with the playing of Taps near the Aviator Statue at Ropes Park

The flags will remain up until Sunday November 17th.