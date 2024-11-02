The 15th Annual "Voices of South Texas" takes place at Old Bayview Cemetery

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Halloween may be over, but those buried at the Old Bayview cemetery came back to life Saturday afternoon, sort of.

Fernando Arevalo the event featured tomb-side storytelling by historians dressed as those who are buried there.

The 15th Annual "Voices of South Texas" took place from 10 am to 2 pm and was free to the public. Many demonstrations simulated a history book playing before visitor's very eyes. This year, the Friends of Old Bayview Cemetery, the Corpus Christi Parks & Recreation Department, and the Corpus Christi Public Libraries hosted the event.

Fernando Arevalo Many tombs featured a place card with short biography of the person buried there.

“The people that are represented here have wonderful stories to tell. Much more than you think, you’d never think you encounter someone who fought in the war of 1812 here in South Texas” said James Pruitt, a storyteller at Voices of South Texas. "It's good to see people come out here and enjoy their history."

Visitors got to experience a self-guided tour around the cemetery with live folk music and see volunteers dressed up as individuals buried there. These tomb-side stories included a Q&A session for anyone with questions about the historic figure. Some of the notable figures included the original founding members of Corpus Christi, Buffalo Soldiers, John Dix and many more involved in the history of South Texas. Place cards were also seen throughout at grave stones with short biographies of those that were buried there.

Fernando Arevalo Volunteers at "Voices of South Texas"

The 'main event' was a demonstration of an authentic Civil War cannon replica being fired in front of Corpus Christi residents. Prior to the experience, a volunteer explained the history of this weapon, and how it was used during the Civil War.

