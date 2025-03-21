Texas Syndicate gang member sentenced to 25 years for dealing meth in prison

45-year-old George Gomez, also known as Quick, a confirmed Texas Syndicate gang member, has been sentenced to 25 years in federal prison after pleading guilty in December to distribution of methamphetamine. The 25-year sentence will start after his current state prison term is completed.

According to the U.S. Attorney's Office, Gomez’s extensive criminal history began at the age of 17 when he was convicted of carrying a weapon and cocaine possession. He was later convicted of possession of cocaine two more times, as well as aggravated assault. In handing down the sentence, Judge Morales emphasized that Gomez had committed this current offense while in prison for a drug possession charge.

Gomez was serving a 17-year sentence in the Texas Department of Criminal Justice for cocaine possession when he obtained a contraband cell phone and began coordinating narcotics deals for other Texas Syndicate gang members while incarcerated.

The investigation into the Texas Syndicate led to the discovery that Gomez was facilitating the distribution of methamphetamine to local drug dealers in Corpus Christi.

