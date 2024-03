CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Members of the Texas State Aquarium (TSA) wildlife rescue team leapt into action to help save a turtle in distress.

On Tuesday, locals spotted an injured sea turtle near Cole Park Pier and called TSA for help. The wildlife rescue team were able to get the turtle to safety and back to their rehabilitation clinic for further treatment.

For the latest local news updates, click here, or download the KRIS 6 News App.