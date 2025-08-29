Texas State Aquarium receives generator donation to power wildlife rescue during disasters

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — The Texas State Aquarium has received a significant upgrade to help wildlife during disasters, thanks to a generous donation from Holt Cat.

The company donated a gas generator to keep the rescue center running even when the power goes out. The generator will power the surgical suite, marine mammal rehabilitation pool, and turtle hospital during hurricanes and severe weather.

As Texas' largest coastal wildlife rescue facility, the aquarium can now stay operational to save displaced and injured animals when they need help the most.

The donation ensures critical care can continue for marine life during power outages that often accompany severe weather events along the Texas coast.