Texas State Aquarium announces the passing of Merlin

A beloved marine mammal from the Texas State Aquarium has recently passed away.

According tot eh Facebook post, Merlin, a North American river otter who first came to the Texas State Aquarium (TSA) in 2006, was equally adored by guests and staff.

Merlin was 20 years old at the time of his death, the oldest of the three otters who call the Texas State Aquarium home. Merlin's longevity was a result of the dedicated care from TSA's animal care team, fostering a bond that was, "built up over years of trust, training and love.," as stated in the Facebook post

Merlin passed away peacefully while surrounded by the TSA staffers who "knew and loved him most."

For the latest local news updates, click here, or download the KRIS 6 News App.

Catch all the KRIS 6 News stories and more on our YouTube page. Subscribe today!