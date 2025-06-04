Texas State Aquarium and Raising Cane's teaming up for sea turtles

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Texas State Aquarium and Raising Cane's is making waves in the Coastal Bend.. not for amazing dolphin shows or delicious chicken fingers, but to raise money for wildlife conservation.

The two entities are teaming up to raise funds for the Port Corpus Christi Center for Wildlife Rescue. It's the largest coastal wildlife facility in Texas.

Every Friday in June from 12 to 8 p.m., neighbors can support sea turtle conservation by dining either at the Raising Cane's Restaurant in Corpus Christi (5425 S. Padre Island Dr.) or Portland (3044 US-181). If you mention Texas State Aquarium at the register, Raising Cane's will donate 15% of net proceeds to the Port Corpus Christi Center for Wildlife Rescue at the Texas State Aquarium.

The proceeds will benefit Texas State Aquarium's wildlife rescue program, which has rehabilitated and released thousands of sea turtles since 1995.

There's also an opportunity to learn more about the fundraiser. With paid admission, guests can stop by the Raising Cane's booth at the aquarium every Friday to learn more about the company's efforts.

For the latest local news updates, click here, or download the KRIS 6 News App.

Catch all the KRIS 6 News stories and more on our YouTube page. Subscribe today!