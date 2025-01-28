Texas Parks & Wildlife, Parks & Rec vying for grant to improve Hans & Pat Suter Wildlife Refuge

Thanks to efforts from Texas Parks & Wildlife (TPWD) and the Parks & Recreation (PARD) departments, a local park could be sporting a new and improved look.

During Corpus Christi City Council's meeting on Tuesday, Jan. 27, one of the items on the docket will be reviewing and potentially authorizing a grant application to the Recreational Trails Grant Program, to be used for the Hans & Pat Suter Wildlife Refuge, located at 6001 Ennis Joslin Rd.

The park, also called the Refuge, has been needing its asphalt trails repaved. If approved, this grant would help with funding construction for the project, which would replace the original 1.3-mile asphalt-based trail with an 8-foot-wide concrete trail. Redoing the trails would make the Refuge more ADA accessible, safer and resilient against the elements, as well as improve general recreation.

According to the City Council agenda, this grant would be $240,000.00, with a cash match of $60,000.00,

This is not the first time money has been given to the Refuge. In 2023, the Coastal Bend Bays & Estuaries Program awarded a $346,991 grant to PARD to help improve areas of the Refuge.

If the money from the Recreational Trails Grant Program is given to the Refuge, TPWD will be given four years to complete the project once the Texas Department of Transportation and Federal Highways completes an environmental review.

