Texas Attorney General launches investigation into Lululemon over alleged toxic chemicals in activewear

Attorney General Ken Paxton has launched a formal investigation into athletic apparel giant Lululemon USA Inc., examining whether the company has misled consumers about potential health risks associated with its products.

Paxton issued a Civil Investigative Demand (CID) to the Vancouver-based company as part of a probe into whether Lululemon's activewear contains PFAS — commonly known as "forever chemicals" — that could pose health risks to consumers.

Lululemon, which generated over $11 billion in fiscal year 2025, has built its brand around wellness and sustainability messaging. The company markets itself as a health-conscious lifestyle brand emphasizing performance and environmental responsibility.

However, the Attorney General's office says emerging research and consumer concerns have raised questions about synthetic materials and chemical compounds potentially present in Lululemon's apparel that may be linked to serious health issues.

The investigation will focus on whether Lululemon's products contain PFAS chemicals that health-conscious consumers would not expect, given the company's marketing claims. PFAS, or per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances, are synthetic chemicals that have been associated with endocrine disruption, infertility, cancer, and other health problems.

These chemicals are dubbed "forever chemicals" because they don't break down naturally and can accumulate in the human body and environment over time.

"Americans should not have to worry if they are being deceived when trying to make healthy choices for themselves and their families," Attorney General Paxton said in a statement. "I will not allow any corporation to sell harmful, toxic materials to consumers at a premium price under the guise of wellness and sustainability."

Paxton warned that if Lululemon is found to have violated Texas law, "it will be held accountable."

Texas joins other states that have increased scrutiny of companies that may be using these chemicals without adequate disclosure to consumers, particularly in products marketed as safe or health-focused.

The investigation is ongoing, and Lululemon has not yet publicly responded to the Attorney General's Civil Investigative Demand.

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