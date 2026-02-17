Texas Attorney General investigates massive data breach affecting 4 million residents

Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton has launched an investigation into what he called "likely the largest breach in U.S. history," following a data breach that compromised the sensitive information of approximately 4 million Texans.

The breach occurred over a nearly three-month period, from October 21, 2024, through January 13, 2025, when an unauthorized third party gained access to Conduent's system. The incident exposed protected health information of Texas residents, including vulnerable Texas Medicaid recipients.

Attorney General Paxton's office is demanding comprehensive documents and information from both companies as part of the ongoing investigation. The CIDs require Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas to provide evidence of compliance with state law regarding the protection of confidential information, while Conduent faces scrutiny over its security measures, communications, and compliance with Texas legal requirements.

"The Conduent data breach was likely the largest breach in U.S. history," Attorney General Paxton stated. "If any insurance giant cut corners or has information that could help us prevent breaches like this in the future, I will work to uncover it."

Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas is among multiple entities affected by the Conduent data breach. The Attorney General's office continues to investigate the full extent of the breach and its impact on Texas residents. Further updates on the investigation are expected as the office reviews the requested documents and information from both companies.

