Texas A&M University-Corpus Christi celebrates class of 2025 graduation

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Hundreds of students from Texas A&M University-Corpus Christi's class of 2025 received their degrees during a commencement ceremony at the American Bank Center Saturday.

Family members watched with pride as graduates moved their tassels from left to right, marking the end of their college journey and the beginning of their next chapter.

Among the graduates was Geovanny Montemayor, who earned his bachelor's degree in political science. The Houston native described the day as emotional, reflecting on his journey from struggling in high school to graduating in the top 1% of his class at TAMU-CC.

"It's like a dream. And I couldn't have done it without my family my mentors here and all the people who support me. I'm so happy and so proud," Montemayor said.

Montemayor will continue his education at Rice University this fall, where he plans to pursue a master's degree in global affairs.

This story was reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

