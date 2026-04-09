Texans exercise fifth-year club options for C.J. Stroud, Will Anderson Jr.

The Houston Texans have officially exercised the fifth-year club options for starting quarterback C.J. Stroud and All-Pro defensive end Will Anderson Jr., according to a league source.

Stroud is not expected to receive a long-term deal at this time, per sources, following a rough postseason. The former NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year recorded five interceptions and five fumbles combined in the Texans’ two playoff games.

Stroud’s 2027 fifth-year option is valued at $25.9 million.

Since the playoffs, the Texans and Stroud have taken several steps to move forward from a career-high four interceptions in the team’s 28-16 loss in the divisional round to the New England Patriots.

The steps include adjusting his offseason approach, improving the supporting cast on offense, and making a coaching change. Jerry Schuplinski has been named quarterbacks coach, replacing Jerrod Johnson.

“C.J. is a young quarterback,” Texans coach DeMeco Ryans said during NFL meetings at the Arizona Biltmore. “Being early in his career, he’s gained a ton of valuable experience, including in the playoffs. It hasn’t gone as we would like it to there. You always want to win it all.

“But when you go through those difficult moments, those tough times, you learn from them. I know C.J. has learned from those moments. Now, we’ve got to go out and improve and show it on the field. The way he’s attacked the offseason, working hard, throwing every day, staying dialed in. I’m excited to see how that translates into a really great year for us.”

For Anderson, the fifth-year option is a precursor to what is expected to be a blockbuster deal this offseason. It’s regarded as a matter of when, not if a huge contract will be struck. The deal is regarded as complex and not imminent at this time, per sources, with both sides obviously motivated.

League sources predict the contract could make him the highest-paid defensive player in the NFL, with average annual compensation approaching $50 million.

His fifth-year option carries a guaranteed price tag of $21.512 million.

“I love Will Anderson, love everything that he brings to our organization,” Ryans said. You talk about a leader and a guy who does everything the right way, everything I’ve asked of him.

“I just remember speaking with Will, he was our first 30 visit, the first guy we had in. That meeting is still the best visit I’ve ever seen. He’s just that type of guy. He’s a leader in all respects. I love having Will and what he provides our organization.”

Without getting into specifics about future plans, the McNair family made it clear how highly they value both players.

“We’ll let DeMeco and Nick [Caserio] make the football decisions there, but they’re exciting, really good young players,” Texans chairman and CEO Cal McNair said. “We hope to have them around for a long, long time.”

A year from now, cornerback Kamari Lassiter and safety Calen Bullock will be eligible for extensions. Both were named Pro Bowl alternates after the 2025 season.

“It’s a good problem to have when you have so many guys you want to keep under contract,” Hannah McNair said. “If we keep drafting the way we do, this is going to be something we talk about every year.”

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