Tejano Powerhouse La Mafia pauses concert to ask C.C. to pray for families affected by Hill Country flooding

Five-time Grammy Award winning musical group La Mafia performed for a packed house at Concrete Street Amphitheater's Pavilion Saturday night as part of their "Vive el Momento" 2025 Tour.

Before their performance, Corpus Christi Councilman at-large Roland Barrera and Joseph Ramirez with PTC Entertainment read a proclamation from Mayor Paulette Guajardo declaring July 5, 2025 as La Mafia Day.

Barrera read a list of the band's accomplishments including their long lists of Grammy awards, Latin Grammy awards, their 8 Premio Lo Nuestro awards, and 12 Tejano Music Awards, before presenting the proclamation to the band's longtime keyboard player and accordionist Armando "Mando" Litchenberger, Jr. from Alice, Texas.

Soon after, the band from Houston's northside took the stage and began playing several of its award-winning hits like En Tus Manos and Un Millon de Rosas.

Lead vocalist Oscar De La Rosa thanked the people of Corpus Christi for their support over the years and explained how the Sparkling City by the Sea has always been one of his favorite places to perform because it brings back so many good memories of his longtime friend, the Queen of Tejano, the late Selena Quintanilla-Perez.

Emotions ran high halfway through the concert when De La Rosa paused to talk about the tragedy that has affected hundreds of families near Kerrville.

On Friday morning, devastating flash floods affected hundreds of residents and campers near Kerrville, Texas. The floods caused the Guadalupe River to rise as much as 26 feet and swept many homes, RVs, and cabins away,

Several of those who went missing included several girls from Camp Mystic, a Christian-based camp in Hunt, Texas.

De La Rosa said many lives had been lost in the flash flooding and many people were suffering. He asked Corpus Christi and the thousands of concertgoers in attendance to pray for those families during this time.

After he asked for prayers, he dedicated and performed their song "Vida" for the victims of those killed in Friday's floods.

Vida is a beautiful Spanish-language ballad. The word vida translates to Life in English.

The song interprets someone's deep gratitude to a loved one who has brought love and joy into their life. It explains how they love this person more than the air they breathe.

The song brought many to tears.

The award-winning band closed the show with their song Me Estoy Enamorando.

